Infinitecoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $625.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

