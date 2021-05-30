ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the April 29th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:ING traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 4,608,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ING. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

