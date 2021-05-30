Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,630 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 7.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

