Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 1,115.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $32.23 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06.

