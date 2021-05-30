Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $112.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.47. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.