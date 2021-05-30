Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TILE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

