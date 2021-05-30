International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 137.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51,194 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after buying an additional 1,986,792 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 762.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 843,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,718,000 after purchasing an additional 745,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

