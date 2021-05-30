Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,219 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $300,000.

GTO stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12.

