Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Reaches $25.84 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $25.84 million and approximately $739.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

