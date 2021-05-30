iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Holdings Lessened by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises 2.9% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fure Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Shares of AIA opened at $91.31 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

