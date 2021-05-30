iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $23,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

