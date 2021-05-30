iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $29.50 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

