iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 218.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,253 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after acquiring an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,889 shares during the period.

ICLN opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

