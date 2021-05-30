iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

