iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $48.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

