iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.08 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

