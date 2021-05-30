IXT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $829.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. IXT has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $829.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IXT has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About IXT

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

