Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the April 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 288,200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 596,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 899,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

