JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

JCDXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

