JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 373.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 232,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after acquiring an additional 183,571 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $5,127,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

NYSE JPM opened at $164.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $497.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

