JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.00. The stock has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

