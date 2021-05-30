Kava.io (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Hits $84.44 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $233.97 million and $84.44 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00009293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 128,961,943 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

