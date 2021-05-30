Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,000. Altria Group makes up 7.4% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,507,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,023. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

