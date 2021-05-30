Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,000. General Mills comprises 6.2% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. 2,934,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.