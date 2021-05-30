Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 8.5% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.64.

CCEP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 755,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

