Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 21,911 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.