Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 94,260 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 154.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 27.5% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 8,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 272,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 45,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.