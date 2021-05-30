Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,129 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 75,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $231,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.1% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 185,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

