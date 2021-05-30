Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,229 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

