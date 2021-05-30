Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,403 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after buying an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $282.16 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $194.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

