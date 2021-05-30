Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,597 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

