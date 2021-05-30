Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,525 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $199.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

