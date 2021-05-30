Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 41,177 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Duke Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.22 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.