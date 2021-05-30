Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 48,269 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,269 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 128,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 602,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $39.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

