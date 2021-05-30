Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,058 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.