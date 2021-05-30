Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

