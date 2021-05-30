KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $316.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.86. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.