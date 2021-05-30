Kleros Market Cap Hits $79.73 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $79.73 million and $5.99 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00704917 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.