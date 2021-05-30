Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Hits $214.78 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $214.78 million and $2.86 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

