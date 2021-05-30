Komodo Price Up 20.2% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $183.56 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00004062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00306721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00162350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010926 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005205 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,955,801 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

