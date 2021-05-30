Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,459. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

