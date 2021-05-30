Krios (GIG) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $234.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $866.37 or 0.02414808 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.