Krios (GIG) Trading 25.4% Lower This Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Krios has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $234.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000878 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $881.13 or 0.02455473 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

