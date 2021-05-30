L & S Advisors Inc Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

DIS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,130,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,533. The company has a market cap of $324.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.