Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.27% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $40,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $961.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

LBAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

