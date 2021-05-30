LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Up 47.8% in May

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the April 29th total of 690,200 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCII. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $490,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7,995.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,663 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $269,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 138.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LCII traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.05. The company had a trading volume of 84,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,276. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.22%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

