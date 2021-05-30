Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Leading Edge Materials stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,812. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Leading Edge Materials has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.35.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

