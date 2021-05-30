LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Update

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the April 29th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 785.0 days.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Commerzbank upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

LEGIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.32. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $150.33.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

