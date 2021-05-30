LHT Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $156,449.11 and $17.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009309 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

