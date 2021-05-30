Lightstreams (PHT) Achieves Market Cap of $639,024.47

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $639,024.47 and approximately $590.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,165,008 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

